Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.16). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $383.18 million, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

