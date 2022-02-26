Analysts Issue Forecasts for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DV. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

DV opened at $27.16 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other DoubleVerify news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,242. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

