Analysts Issue Forecasts for ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ProAssurance by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

