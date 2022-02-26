Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $13.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

