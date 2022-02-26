Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordson Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $227.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.12 and its 200 day moving average is $244.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson has a 52-week low of $189.74 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

