Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $124.57

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.21.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

EXAS opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

