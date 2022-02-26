Analysts Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) PT at $45.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $631,142. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of GNK stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. 1,433,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $834.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.
Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.
