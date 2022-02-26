Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price at $15.67

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
Several research firms have issued reports on JNCE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $54,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of JNCE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $373.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.09.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.
