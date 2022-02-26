Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price at $15.67

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNCE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $54,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNCE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $373.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.