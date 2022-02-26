Analysts Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Price Target at $65.50

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,873 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $299,298,000 after purchasing an additional 135,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 527,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,411. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

