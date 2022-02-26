Analysts Set Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Price Target at $16.67

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

USNZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.0289 dividend. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.37%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.