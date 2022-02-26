Analysts Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $37.71

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. 2,694,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,651. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

