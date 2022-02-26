Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Price Target at $3,486.33

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,436.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WZZAF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5,300.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $48.19. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.