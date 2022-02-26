Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($85.80) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.52 ($74.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

