ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.09.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.38 on Friday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $278.22 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.99 and a 200 day moving average of $365.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

