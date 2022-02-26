Anyswap (ANY) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $261.05 million and approximately $22.81 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.01 or 0.00035521 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.40 or 0.07110197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,392.06 or 0.99909292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048598 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

