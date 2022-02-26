Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 535,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,966. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

