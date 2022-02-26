Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Announces Dividend of $0.48

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4804 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Aperam stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.99. Aperam has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

