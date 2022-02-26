Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Announces Dividend of $0.48

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4804 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
Aperam stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.99. Aperam has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
