Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $161.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth $14,753,000. CPMG Inc increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after buying an additional 683,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

