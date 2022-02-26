AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 42.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.