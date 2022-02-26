Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.830-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $444 million-$446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.28 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $58.72 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $189.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 243,250 shares of company stock worth $13,368,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Appian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Appian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Appian by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

