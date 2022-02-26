Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.88. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 82,573 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.60.
About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
