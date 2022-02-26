Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.88. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 82,573 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

