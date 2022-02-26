Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

