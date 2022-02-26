Archie C. Black Sells 14,308 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPSC opened at $128.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 220,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

