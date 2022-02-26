Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ARCT opened at $23.64 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $623.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.77.
ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
