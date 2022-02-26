Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $23.64 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $623.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.77.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

