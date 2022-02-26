Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $49.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.