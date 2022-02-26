Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.43.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

