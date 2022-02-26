Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.75

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.76. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 60,132 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.