Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.75

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.76. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 60,132 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:AAC)

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 607,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

