Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Tops $3.23 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $953,400.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.30 or 0.07102261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,026.50 or 0.99944619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

