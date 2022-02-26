Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 33.71%. Analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

