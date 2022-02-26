ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

ASGN traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.26. 211,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

