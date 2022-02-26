Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of APWC opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

