AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

AMK opened at $23.71 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $856,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.