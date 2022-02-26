AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £105 ($142.80) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($129.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($136.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a £100 ($136.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($156.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.40) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.78).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,995 ($122.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($129.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,612.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,623.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.98) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

