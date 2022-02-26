Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.19 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.83.
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
