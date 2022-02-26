Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.19 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,324,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 543,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after buying an additional 164,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after buying an additional 147,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 103,517 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

