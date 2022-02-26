Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

