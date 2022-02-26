Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Atlantic American by 28.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic American by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

