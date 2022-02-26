ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BWS Financial from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $34.32 on Friday. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ATN International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

