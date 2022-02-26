ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BWS Financial from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $34.32 on Friday. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ATN International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.