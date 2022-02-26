Atria Investments LLC Buys 5,041 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

