Atria Investments LLC Purchases 13,179 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 159.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

