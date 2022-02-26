Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,364 shares of company stock valued at $637,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

