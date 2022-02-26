Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,186 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 810,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,563,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 13,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.70. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

