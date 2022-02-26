Atria Investments LLC Sells 610 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,761,000 after acquiring an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.11.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $379.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $587.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

