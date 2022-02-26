Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

