Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

