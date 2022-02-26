Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.44.

ADSK stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.38. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

