Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.44.

Shares of ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average of $281.38. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

