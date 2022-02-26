Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.38. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Autodesk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.