Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.44.

ADSK stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.62. 2,885,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

