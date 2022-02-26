Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

Autohome stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. Autohome has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

