Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22.

